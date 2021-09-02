White Pine Investment CO Acquires 13,239 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

