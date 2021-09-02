White Pine Investment CO Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 90,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,794. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.