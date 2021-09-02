White Pine Investment CO Invests $3.80 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,301 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 4.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,640. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.