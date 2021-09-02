White Pine Investment CO Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.27% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000.

NYSEARCA:GIGB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.