White Pine Investment CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 3.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,708,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

