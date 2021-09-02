WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $1.15

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $850.38 million and approximately $29.07 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00062726 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026650 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008203 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 939,102,440 coins and its circulating supply is 739,102,439 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

