Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $999.22 on Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $999.22 or 0.02011890 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $60,531.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00155739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.57 or 0.07563716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.48 or 0.99804335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00853295 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.