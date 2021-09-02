Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 673,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of WLL traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 38,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

