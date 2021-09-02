Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Wienerberger stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 3,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.