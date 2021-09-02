Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,950 shares of company stock worth $18,553,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $183.25 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

