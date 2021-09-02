Wing Finance Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00157021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.80 or 0.07482327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.03 or 1.00098854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.68 or 0.00818146 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

