Winpak (TSE:WPK) Trading 1.3% Higher

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.44 and last traded at C$43.36. 35,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 55,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC set a C$40.47 price objective on Winpak in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price target on Winpak in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$299.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

