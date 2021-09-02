WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.36 and last traded at $62.08. Approximately 147,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 394,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 573,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after buying an additional 97,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,139,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 385,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.