WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.67. Approximately 52,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 209,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,371,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,577,000 after purchasing an additional 360,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,025,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 970,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,073,000 after purchasing an additional 109,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,318,000 after acquiring an additional 102,455 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

