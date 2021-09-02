WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.34 and last traded at $99.34. 2,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 72.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.