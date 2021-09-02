WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.27. 65,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 61,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTSX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.