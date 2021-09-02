WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.16 and last traded at $126.16. Approximately 59,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 66,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

