WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.58. 16,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 66,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

