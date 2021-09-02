Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRWSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MRWSY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

