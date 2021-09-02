WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get WM Technology alerts:

MAPS stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 19,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,297. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.