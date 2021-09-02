WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.23. 18,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 744,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

MAPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,716,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

