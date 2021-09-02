WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.23. 18,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 744,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
MAPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79.
In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,716,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
