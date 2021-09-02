Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Up 27.1% This Week

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $158.43 or 0.00324360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $29,171.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00126793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00805941 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047649 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.