Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $1.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $2.40 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 198.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

WKHS stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

