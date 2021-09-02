Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Hits $10.23 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $10.23 or 0.00020667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $670,865.25 and $377.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00065321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00156297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.86 or 0.07627726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,473.84 or 0.99996420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00802716 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

