Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $739.15 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $739.15 or 0.01494088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.42 million and $61,043.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00156310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.82 or 0.07624198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,425.76 or 0.99907170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00804613 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

