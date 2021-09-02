Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Achieves $132.47 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $132.47 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $79.00 or 0.00158643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00119416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.00807966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

