X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.35. 2,343,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,212,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 172,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,445,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,612,000 after buying an additional 1,208,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 403,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 33,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.