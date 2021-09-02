Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.98

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and traded as low as C$9.66. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) shares last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 1,135,654 shares.

XBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

