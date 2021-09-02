Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
