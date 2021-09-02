Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE XIN opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.53. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 137.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

