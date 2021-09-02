XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 995.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,467 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of XPeng worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 5,575.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in XPeng by 172.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 359,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 227,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

XPEV opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

