XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.00

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93), with a volume of 174732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.25 ($1.90).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPS shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £303.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.53%.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

