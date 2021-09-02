YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $666,627.00

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $11.07 million and $666,627.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00122381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00812719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047683 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,918,630 coins and its circulating supply is 12,536,014 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

