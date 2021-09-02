YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.10. 10,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

