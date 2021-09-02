YIELD App (YLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.25 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. YIELD App has a market cap of $64.25 million and approximately $601,013.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

