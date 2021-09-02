Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,019. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $717.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

