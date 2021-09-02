Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

DENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Denny’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Denny’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.