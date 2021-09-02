Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,883 shares of company stock valued at $106,853. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Primis Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Primis Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in Primis Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 424,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,675. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

