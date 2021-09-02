Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $57.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $47.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $225.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $3,235,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,657 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,279. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 254,924 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.73. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.21 and a beta of 0.94.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

