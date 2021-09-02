Zacks: Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $3.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings per share of $3.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the lowest is $2.25. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $14.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

