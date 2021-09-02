Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.25 Million

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report sales of $227.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $150.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $899.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $902.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $894.00 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cohu by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

