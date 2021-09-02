Zacks: Analysts Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report sales of $9.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.13 million to $10.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

