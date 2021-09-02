Zacks: Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.