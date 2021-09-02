Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce $3.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $4.14 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $17.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 69.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDN stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $170.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.