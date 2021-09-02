Zacks: Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.27 Million

Brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report sales of $403.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.20 million and the highest is $406.50 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $163.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

