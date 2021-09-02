Zacks: Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.07. OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 312,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $779.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.09.

About OrganiGram

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.