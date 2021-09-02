Zacks: Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGI. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.09. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 503,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 44.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

