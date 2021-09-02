Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $39.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.25 million to $39.83 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $152.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on OESX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $139.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

