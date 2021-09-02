Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,634 shares of company stock worth $1,398,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,336.33 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

