Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report $228.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.30 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $909.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $919.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $994.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 210.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

